VIDEO: 15-Year-Old Girl Gets Beaten By Man On Road, What Happens After Onlooker Confronts Will Shock You | WATCH

A disturbing video from an unidentified location in India has gone viral, showing a girl, reportedly, 15-year-old, being repeatedly slapped by a man in the middle of a busy road. The two appear to be arguing heatedly when the man suddenly strikes her several times in full public view.

The incident was captured by a passerby who was walking along the same road. As he approached the couple, he confronted the man on camera, asking what was happening. In an attempt to stop the assault, the onlooker hit the man. However, what unfolded next has left viewers stunned.

Instead of supporting the intervention, both the man and the girl turned hostile toward the passerby. The man, visibly enraged, moved toward the onlooker in an attempt to hit him back, but the girl quickly held him back. Shockingly, the girl then began defending the man who had assaulted her moments earlier. In the video, she can be heard lashing out at the bystander, saying, “Why did you hit him? It’s none of your business.”

The onlooker, taken aback by the unexpected reaction, continued questioning how the situation could be considered private when it was unfolding in the middle of a public road. He also urged them to take their issues elsewhere if they insisted it was a "private matter."

The exact location and context of the incident remain unknown. The video has sparked wide outrage online, with many users questioning the normalization of public violence that involves minors and the troubling dynamics that lead victims to defend their aggressors. It also showcases how difficult it is nowadays, even for responsible citizens, to stop the crime if such reactions are coming their way.