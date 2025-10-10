Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Hapur Woman's Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband In Bike-Truck Accident | FPJ (AI Generated Image)

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: A 35-year-old woman died in a tragic accident while heading to the market with her husband on the occasion of Karva Chauth. The horrifying accident occurred at Gulaothi market in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh when the couple was riding a bike, and a truck crashed into them. Eye-witnesses reported that the accident was so sickening that the woman's body was mutilated, and her heart continued beating for some moments after falling onto the road. The woman died on the spot, while her husband suffered multiple injuries and is currently hospitalized.

Anuradha, who was going shopping with her husband Hariom for Karva Chauth in Bhatiana village of Hafizpur police station area of ​​Hapur, faced a horrifying accident when an uncontrolled truck hit their bike on the Gulaothi road. The collision was so severe that Anuradha was seriously injured.

Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband

In the tragic accident, the deceased woman's heart jutted out and fell onto the road, continuing to beat for some time in front of her husband. Passersby and villagers rushed to help, but the sight of her heart beating on the road stunned everyone. Anuradha died on the spot in the accident. The news of her sudden and horrific passing sent shockwaves through her family and village.

Police Action:

The police arrived at the scene, took Anuradha's body into custody, and sent it for a post-mortem. The family was enraged by the uninformed dispatch of the body, and they began protesting against the police. Later, the matter was resolved after Pilkhuwa COO Anita Chauhan and other officials intervened. COO Anita Chauhan stated that a case has been registered against the truck driver based on the family's complaint, and the investigation is ongoing.