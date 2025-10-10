 UP: 25-Yo Woman Hangs Herself To Death Over Husband Not Gifting Her Saree For Karwa Chauth 2025
In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman died by suicide following a domestic dispute with her husband over not receiving a saree for the Karwa Chauth ceremony.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
UP: 25-Yo Woman Hangs Herself To Death Over Husband Not Gifting Her Saree For Karwa Chauth 2025 | FPJ (AI Generated Image)

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman died by suicide following a domestic dispute with her husband over not receiving a saree for the Karwa Chauth ceremony.

The woman, identified as Babli, had been married to Dharmpal for just 10 months. According to local reports, the couple got into an argument after Babli expressed her wish for a new saree to mark the festival. When her husband refused to fulfill the demand, the quarrel escalated. Soon after, Babli reportedly took the extreme step and was later found hanging in her home.

@TrueStoryUP reported on X. The caption of the post reads, "In Shahjahanpur, UP, after a dispute with her husband over not getting a saree for Karva Chauth, wife Babli (25) got so angry that she hanged herself. She had been married to Dharmpal for 10 months."

Family members and neighbors were left shocked by the sudden turn of events. Authorities were alerted immediately, and police reached the scene to conduct investigations. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Babli’s frustration over the dispute may have triggered her drastic action. The sudden demise of Babli has sent shockwaves in the neighborhood and sparked discussions over pressures around the Karwa Chauth ceremony among couples.

Read Also
Karwa Chauth Tragedy: Hapur Woman's Heart Kept Beating After Jutting Out In Front Of Husband In...
article-image

A 35-year-old woman died in a tragic accident while heading to the market with her husband on the occasion of Karva Chauth. The horrifying accident occurred at Gulaothi market in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh when the couple was riding a bike, and a truck crashed into them.

Eye-witnesses reported that the accident was so sickening that the woman's body was mutilated, and her heart continued beating for some moments after falling onto the road. The woman died on the spot, while her husband suffered multiple injuries and is currently hospitalized.

