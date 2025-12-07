'Subway Surfers Indian Version': RPF Jawan Chases Down Man Climbing On Train Rooftop At UP Station; WATCH

VIDEO: Chaos Breaks Out At UP Station After A Man Climbs On Train's Rooftop; RPF Jawan Swiftly Rescues With Daring Stunt | X @tusharcrai

Chaos broke out at Mauhar Phatak railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district after a man unexpectedly climbed onto the rooftop of a stationary train, triggering panic among passengers and onlookers. A minute-long video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing the tense moments as people shouted and recorded the unfolding drama.

The man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was seen standing and walking on the train’s roof and appeared in no mood to climb down, despite repeated warnings from those on the platform. His life was in immediate danger, as the high-voltage overhead electric wires posed the risk of instant electrocution if he had come in contact with them.

WATCH VIDEO:

बेवकूफी तुम्हारी,परेशानी हमारी..

यूपी प्रतापगढ़ मऊहार फाटक बीते दिनों एक बड़ा हादसा होते-होते बचा। फाटक के पास ट्रेन की गति धीमी होते ही एक युवक चलती ट्रेन के ऊपर चढ़ गया। मौजूद लोगों में अफरा-तफरी मची। रेलवे पुलिस ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए दौड़कर युवक को सुरक्षित रूप से नीचे उतार।… pic.twitter.com/CWREjNC6dF — Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) December 6, 2025

As the situation grew increasingly alarming, an officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) climbed onto the train’s rooftop to intervene. The video shows the RPF personnel sprinting across the roof towards the man, acting swiftly to prevent a possible tragedy. He managed to grab the man and bring him down safely, earning praise from those witnessing the rescue.

Passengers and locals applauded the officer’s quick thinking and bravery, while social media users lauded the RPF’s timely action for preventing what could have turned into a fatal incident.

Railway authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the man’s behaviour or the circumstances that led him to climb the train. Further details are awaited as the video continues to circulate widely online.