'Law Jokers', Netizens React As MPs Caught 'Stealing Screen Time' During Parliament's Winter Session; VIDEO

A video from Day 5 of Parliament’s Winter Session is going viral, sparking a wave of memes and criticism as MPs were seen repeatedly shifting seats to appear in the camera frame during live proceedings. Social media users dubbed them “law jokers” after spotting several members subtly, and sometimes not so subtly, competing for screen time.

The clip, widely circulated across platforms, shows MPs rapidly switching spots and strategically positioning themselves behind whoever is speaking in the House. As soon as an MP rises to address the Speaker, others can be seen hurriedly sliding into the seats directly behind the Speaker, ensuring they appear prominently on television broadcasts.

On Day 5 of the Winter Session, Samajwadi Party MPs Ruchi Vira and Krishna Devi Shivshankar Patel were spotted doing something unusual. Not speaking. But subtly sliding into camera frames behind MPs who did. And wait till you see the Rajya Sabha’s camera chasers. pic.twitter.com/dWLTN9KFiX — Muskan Singh (@totally_misfit) December 6, 2025

Netizens joked that instead of focusing on legislative debates, the MPs seemed more interested in 'camera presence' with many calling the behaviour embarrassing and unprofessional.

The video, first shared on Instagram by @mo.of.everything, wrote, "Are MPs now competing for screen time too?"

On Day 5, Samajwadi Party MPs Ruchi Vira and Krishna Devi Shivshankar Patel particularly caught viewers’ attention. Neither was speaking during the discussions, but both appeared repeatedly in the background of different MPs’ speeches, subtly shifting seats to stay visible. Clips also showed similar antics in the Rajya Sabha, where members were seen timing their movements to coincide with camera switches.

The viral compilation features MPs appearing behind multiple speakers throughout the same day’s proceedings, giving the impression of a coordinated effort to remain on screen. Viewers online have described the behaviour as “attention-seeking,” “bizarre,” and even “comic relief,” with several drawing comparisons to extras in a movie trying to get noticed.

While some users laughed off the incident as harmless, others argued that such conduct undermines the seriousness of parliamentary proceedings. The video has triggered a wider conversation on decorum inside the House, with many questioning whether elected representatives should be more focused on legislative responsibilities than on viral moments.