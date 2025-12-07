After Kangana, Supriya Sule's Dance Performance, BJP MP Naveen Jindal Grooves To Iconic Song At Daughter's Wedding; VIDEO | X @SangitaSJindal

The grand wedding of BJP MP Naveen Jindal’s daughter in Delhi has become the latest social-media sensation, with a series of dance performances by top political figures going viral. The high-profile celebration, attended by several VVIPs, featured a lively mix of politicians letting their hair down and setting the dance floor on fire.

The day after a rehearsal photo showing BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut dancing with TMC MP Mahua Moitra and NCP MP Supriya Sule grabbed headlines, full videos of the trio actually performing at the event have surfaced. Adding to the buzz, a new clip of Naveen Jindal himself has gone viral, in which he can be seen confidently grooving to an iconic Bollywood song alongside his brothers.

WATCH VIDEO:

It was wonderful to see all my brother in laws dancing together ! ⁦@MPNaveenJindal⁩ ⁦@sajjanjindal⁩ ratan bhaiya and prithvi bhaiya on the occasion of yashasvini and shashwats wedding! Feel so blessed🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ua80fhPkHz — Sangita Jindal (@SangitaSJindal) December 6, 2025

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Jindal’s sister-in-law and philanthropist Sangita Jindal, showcases the MP performing near-perfect dance steps as guests cheer on. Netizens have called the moment refreshing, noting how rare it is to see political leaders visibly enjoying such celebrations.

Sangita Jindal wrote on X, "It was wonderful to see all my brothers-in-law dancing together! ⁦@MPNaveenJindal @sajjanjindal⁩ ratan bhaiya and prithvi bhaiya on the occasion of yashasvini and shashwats' wedding! Feel so blessed."

Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule performing in wedding of Naveen Jindal’s daughter pic.twitter.com/lARD6SVRuU — Angoori (@Rodrigo60776560) December 6, 2025

Naveen Jindal's Daughter's Wedding:

The bride, Yashaswini Jindal, tied the knot with Shashwat Somani, son of industrialist Sandeep Somani and Sumita Somani. Sandeep Somani, the Chairman and MD of Somani Impressa Ltd., as well as AGI Greenpac Limited, is a well-regarded leader in the glass, sanitaryware, and construction materials sectors. Meanwhile, Shashwat, educated abroad in business strategy and management, joined the family enterprise in 2024 and is positioned as a next-generation leader of the Somani Group.

BJP MP Naveen Jindal:

Naveen Jindal, who hosted the lavish festivities, is known for his influential presence across political lines. The industrialist-turned-politician first entered Parliament as a Congress MP in 2004 before switching to the BJP in 2024. His mother, Savitri Jindal, former Haryana cabinet minister and one of India’s most prominent businesswomen, also left the Congress, winning the Hisar Assembly seat as an Independent and later extending support to the BJP.

The wedding continues to generate traction online, with many praising the celebratory spirit and unexpected dance moments from India’s top leaders.