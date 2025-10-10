VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Survives Deadly Bear Attack In Japan, Suffers Scratches On Face | Instagram @abcnews

An 82-year-old woman had a terrifying encounter with a wild bear during her morning walk in the northern city of Daisen, Japan, on Wednesday. According to Japan’s national broadcaster, the woman was suddenly rushed by a wild bear, which attacked her on a local road near a wooded area.

In a terrifying incident, the animal clawed at her face, leaving her with injuries, before retreating into the forest. Despite her age, the woman reportedly tried to defend herself by hurling the bear away, which eventually fled.

WATCH VIDEO:

Fortunately, a passing commuter in a car immediately stopped to help. He took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for the deadly scratches to her face. Authorities confirmed that her condition is stable and not life-threatening.

The incident has renewed concern over rising bear encounters in rural and semi-urban areas of Japan. Experts say shrinking habitats and a shortage of food in the wild have pushed bears closer to human settlements, increasing the risk of confrontations.

The woman’s bravery and the quick response of a passerby helped prevent a more serious outcome. For now, the elderly survivor is recovering, her ordeal standing as a stark reminder of the growing human-wildlife conflicts in northern Japan.

ALSO READ: Bear Attack in Russian Parking Lot

In a shocking incident that occurred in Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a massive black bear suddenly appeared and launched an attack on the people present in the parking lot. In the deadly attack, an 84-year-old lady died due to several injuries, according to the reports. While a 12-year-old boy narrowly escaped the danger, another commuter rammed his car to get out of the danger zone. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV footage of the parking lot. In the video, a massive bear can be seen appearing suddenly to attack the 12-year-old boy standing near his car.