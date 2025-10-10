 VIDEO Of Foreign Dancers' Belly Dancing At Agrawal College In Haryana's Faridabad Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO Of Foreign Dancers' Belly Dancing At Agrawal College In Haryana's Faridabad Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Foreign Dancers' Belly Dancing At Agrawal College In Haryana's Faridabad Goes Viral

Female models and dancers from 16 countries took part in the college’s International Cultural Awareness Programme. During the event, the foreign performers showcased belly dancing.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video | X/@SachinGuptaUP

Faridabad: Videos of foreign dancers performing at Aggarwal College in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh have gone viral on social media.

Female models and dancers from 16 countries took part in the college’s International Cultural Awareness Programme. During the event, the foreign performers showcased belly dancing.

Read Also
'Guruji Help Us...Mera Poora Ghar Jal Gaya': Massive Fire Breaks Down Due To AC Blast At Faridabad...
article-image

Meanwhile, DC Vikram Singh and Joint Police Commissioner (JCP) Rajesh Duggal, who were seated on the front sofa as special guests, stood up and walked out of the event.

After the video of the belly dance went viral, the Abhivakta Ekta Manch strongly objected to the performance. Kailash Sharma, general secretary of the Haryana Ekta Abhivakta Manch, said speaking to Danik Bhaskar, “This shouldn’t happen in a temple of learning. This is a co-educational college, where such dancing took place in front of both boys and girls.”

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Thousands Of Rickshaw Drivers Hold Protest March At Konkan Bhavan Demanding Justice
Navi Mumbai News: Thousands Of Rickshaw Drivers Hold Protest March At Konkan Bhavan Demanding Justice
Congress Announces Candidates For 5 MLC Seats In Uttar Pradesh, To Contest Without SP Alliance
Congress Announces Candidates For 5 MLC Seats In Uttar Pradesh, To Contest Without SP Alliance
Pakistan Inspires Indian Air Force's Dinner Menu! Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Tikka & More At IAF's 93rd Anniversary
Pakistan Inspires Indian Air Force's Dinner Menu! Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Tikka & More At IAF's 93rd Anniversary
VIDEO: 'Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story, Or Others Will Rewrite,' Says Gautam Adani
VIDEO: 'Silence Is Surrender; Tell Your Story, Or Others Will Rewrite,' Says Gautam Adani

The video received more than 103.6K views in less than 24 hours. Artists from 16 countries, including India, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, New Zealand, Estonia, Korea, America particpated in the event.

What Happened During The Event

At the beginning of the program, models and dancers performed on stage. A foreign model appeared in a Haryanvi ghaghra and walked the ramp to the song '52 Gaj Ka Daman.'

Everything went smoothly until a dancer from Kazakhstan began performing a belly dance in a red dress. Following this, the college students, who were seated, started dancing and cheering loudly, which soon led to chaos.

Some male students began dancing by climbing onto other students’ shoulders, while others tried to approach the stage. The police were seen struggling to control the crowd. Female police officers were also observed asking the young men to take their seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Announces Candidates For 5 MLC Seats In Uttar Pradesh, To Contest Without SP Alliance

Congress Announces Candidates For 5 MLC Seats In Uttar Pradesh, To Contest Without SP Alliance

VIDEO Of Foreign Dancers' Belly Dancing At Agrawal College In Haryana's Faridabad Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Foreign Dancers' Belly Dancing At Agrawal College In Haryana's Faridabad Goes Viral

CCTV Footage Shows Father Kidnapping 1.5-Year-Old Girl From Outside Home In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

CCTV Footage Shows Father Kidnapping 1.5-Year-Old Girl From Outside Home In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 10, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 10, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Unacceptable': Outrage After Women Journalist Barred From Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Press...

'Unacceptable': Outrage After Women Journalist Barred From Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Press...