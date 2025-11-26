 'Duties First As Citizens': PM Modi Urges Nation To Strengthen Democracy On Constitution Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Duties First As Citizens': PM Modi Urges Nation To Strengthen Democracy On Constitution Day

'Duties First As Citizens': PM Modi Urges Nation To Strengthen Democracy On Constitution Day

In a letter to citizens on Constitution Day, the prime minister also stressed the responsibility of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that these were foundations for a strong democracy.

In a letter to citizens on Constitution Day, the prime minister also stressed the responsibility of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18.

Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation for social and economic progress.

He underscored that the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come, and urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

FPJ Shorts
Massive Layoff: HP Plans To Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs, Yet Its High-Stakes $1 Billion AI Bet Sparks Even Bigger Questions About What Comes Next
Massive Layoff: HP Plans To Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs, Yet Its High-Stakes $1 Billion AI Bet Sparks Even Bigger Questions About What Comes Next
Good News! Smriti Mandhana’s Father Srinivas Discharged After Heart Scare, Wedding Still On Hold: Report
Good News! Smriti Mandhana’s Father Srinivas Discharged After Heart Scare, Wedding Still On Hold: Report
Interest Equalisation Scheme's Detailed Guidelines Will Be Released Next Week, Part Of The ₹25,060 Crore Export Promotion Mission
Interest Equalisation Scheme's Detailed Guidelines Will Be Released Next Week, Part Of The ₹25,060 Crore Export Promotion Mission
Telecom Tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Company Will Sell 3.43 Crore Equity Shares In Bharti Airtel For ₹7,190 Crore
Telecom Tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Company Will Sell 3.43 Crore Equity Shares In Bharti Airtel For ₹7,190 Crore

“Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy,” Modi said in a separate post on X.

He also paid tributes to the framers of the Constitution.

“Their vision and foresight continue to motivate us in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat,” Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Milk Day: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About This Dairy Staple

National Milk Day: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About This Dairy Staple

Karnataka IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi Dies in Road Accident; Minister Eshwara Khandre Condoles...

Karnataka IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi Dies in Road Accident; Minister Eshwara Khandre Condoles...

'Duties First As Citizens': PM Modi Urges Nation To Strengthen Democracy On Constitution Day

'Duties First As Citizens': PM Modi Urges Nation To Strengthen Democracy On Constitution Day

17 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath & Other Political Leaders Pay...

17 Years Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath & Other Political Leaders Pay...

‘We Are One Nation’: UK-Based Arunachal Woman Pem Wang Thongdok's Strong Message To Trolls After...

‘We Are One Nation’: UK-Based Arunachal Woman Pem Wang Thongdok's Strong Message To Trolls After...