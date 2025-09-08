'Guruji Help Us...Mera Poora Ghar Jal Gaya': Massive Fire Breaks Down Due To AC Blast At Faridabad Home, 3 Family Members Died Along With Pet Dog | X @SachinGuptaUP

Faridabad, Haryana: A massive fire broke down at Green Field Colony in Haryana's Faridabad due to a sudden AC blast on Sunday midnight. The tragic incident occurred on September 8 when an AC on the first floor of the apartment blasted, erupting a massive fire. Three family members on the second floor tragically died in the incident, along with a pet dog, due to suffocation, while one of the family members was able to jump out of the window but is now in critical condition. The horrifying visuals are surfacing on the Internet.

On Sunday night, Green Field Colony in Faridabad woke up to a horrifying incident. A huge fire caused by to AC blast took three lives, along with a pet dog also burnt to death in the accident. The deceased have been identified as the head of the family, Sachin Kapoor, his wife Rinku Kapoor, and his daughter Sujan Kapoor. There is mourning in the area after the accident, and the neighbors are shocked by this tragedy.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3 Family Members Died Along With Pet Dog

Family living on the second floor woke up to horrifying, fiery fumes at midnight. According to eyewitnesses, a loud explosion was heard at night, after which smoke and fire started coming out of the house. By the time the locals and the fire brigade reached the spot, the entire flat was filled with smoke. All three members died on the spot due to suffocation. The family's pet dog also could not survive.

According to the reports, Aryan Kapoor, one of the family members, managed to escape the fire but suffered injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Did Police Say?

On receiving the information, the police also reached the spot and took the bodies into custody, and sent them for post-mortem. Police officials said that in the initial investigation, the cause of the fire is believed to be an AC ​​burst and a short circuit. However, the situation will become clear only after a detailed investigation.

Another video is going viral on the Internet, which shows fire erupting from the AC went on the balcony of the first floor. The flat owner where the fire broke down recorded the whole scene and she can be heard crying out for help, she said, "mera pura ghar jal gaya, help us. Guruji please help us..."