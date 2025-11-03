 High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera: Jharkhand CO Caught Red-Handed By Wife With His Girlfriend Inside Official Residence In Garhwa
Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Ranchi, November 3: In a dramatic incident that has gone viral on social media, a senior administrative officer in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district was caught red-handed by his wife with another woman inside his official residence.

The wife, identified as Dr. Shyama Rani, locked her husband and his alleged girlfriend inside the house, leading to a chaotic scene. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the officer can be seen pleading from inside the house, begging his wife to release him.

According to reports, the officer in question is Mazhiyawan Circle Officer (CO) Pramod Kumar, and the shocking incident took place around 4:30 AM on Saturday (November 1). Dr. Shyama Rani, who is the daughter of former Bihar MP Ramji Manjhi, had reportedly been suspecting her husband of having an extramarital affair for some time. Acting on her suspicions, she raided his government quarters in the early hours and caught him inside the house with another woman.

Following the commotion, the Mazhiyawan Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a disturbance. However, in an attempt to escape, CO Pramod Kumar allegedly jumped from the roof, sustaining minor injuries while fleeing. The woman found inside the residence was detained by the police and later handed over to the women’s police station for further questioning.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Shyama Rani confirmed her long-held doubts about her husband’s alleged affair and said she now plans to take legal action. The high-profile domestic drama involving a government officer has created a buzz in Jharkhand’s administrative circles, though officials have refrained from commenting on the sensitive case.

