 PNB Scam Accused Mehul Choksi Moves Belgian Supreme Court Over Extradition
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPNB Scam Accused Mehul Choksi Moves Belgian Supreme Court Over Extradition

PNB Scam Accused Mehul Choksi Moves Belgian Supreme Court Over Extradition

According to Belgian authorities, Choksi filed the appeal on October 30 against the Antwerp court's October 17 order. The appeal, officials said, is limited to legal merits and will be examined only on points of law. "During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended," an official communication clarified.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Mehul Choksi | PTI file photo

New Delhi: Fugitive diamond Businessman Mehul Choksi has approached the Belgian Supreme Court (Court of Cassation) challenging the Antwerp Court of Appeal's decision that upheld his extradition to India in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to Belgian authorities, Choksi filed the appeal on October 30 against the Antwerp court's October 17 order. The appeal, officials said, is limited to legal merits and will be examined only on points of law. "During this procedure, the execution of the extradition is suspended," an official communication clarified.

The development marks the latest legal move by Choksi, who was arrested in Antwerp on April 11, 2025, following India's formal extradition request. He has since remained in custody, with several bail pleas rejected.

The Antwerp Court of Appeal had earlier found that the offences attributed to Choksi were extraditable under both Indian and Belgian law, dismissing his claims of political persecution and abduction.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026
Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: Drug Trafficker ‘Shera Batla’ Arrested After Deportation From Dubai; Accused Sohail Alleges Life Threat In Arthur Road Jail
Mumbai Crime: Drug Trafficker ‘Shera Batla’ Arrested After Deportation From Dubai; Accused Sohail Alleges Life Threat In Arthur Road Jail
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Thane GRP Register FIR Against 2 Central Railway Engineers For Negligence In Accident That Killed 4 Passengers
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Thane GRP Register FIR Against 2 Central Railway Engineers For Negligence In Accident That Killed 4 Passengers
Read Also
ED Attaches ₹7,545 Crore Reliance Group Assets, Including Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City land
article-image

In a detailed judgment, the court ruled that the alleged acts including criminal conspiracy, cheating, embezzlement, and forgery were punishable under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as under corresponding provisions of the Belgian Criminal Code, satisfying the principle of dual criminality.

The court, however, excluded one charge causing the disappearance of evidence under Section 201 IPC as it is not recognized under Belgian law.

Rejecting Choksi's claim that the extradition request was politically motivated, the court said there were no grounds to believe that India sought his return on the basis of race, religion, nationality, or political affiliation. It also dismissed his contention that he had been kidnapped from Antigua at India's behest, observing that the documents submitted "do not support such a conclusion."

The Antwerp court also took note of detailed assurances from Indian authorities regarding Choksi's treatment and medical care. India informed the court that Choksi would be held at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, Barrack No. 12, a 46-square-metre facility with two cells and private sanitary amenities.

He would remain under the control of judicial courts and be transferred only for medical reasons or court appearances. The court concluded that no credible evidence had been presented to suggest a risk of torture, inhuman treatment, or denial of justice in India.

Read Also
Anil Ambani's Reliance Delhi, Pali Hill Residence Among 40 Properties Worth ₹3,084 Cr Attached By...
article-image

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of over ₹13,000 crore, one of India's largest banking scams. With the appeal now before Belgium's top court, the extradition process remains temporarily suspended until a final decision on the matter is reached.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi To Glow With 25 Lakh Diyas On Dev Deepawali On November 5

Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi To Glow With 25 Lakh Diyas On Dev Deepawali On November 5

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At CM Yogi’s ‘Three Monkeys’ Remark During...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At CM Yogi’s ‘Three Monkeys’ Remark During...

PNB Scam Accused Mehul Choksi Moves Belgian Supreme Court Over Extradition

PNB Scam Accused Mehul Choksi Moves Belgian Supreme Court Over Extradition

Karnataka News: 15 Injured, Including 5 Children, After Rabid Dog Attack In Ilkal

Karnataka News: 15 Injured, Including 5 Children, After Rabid Dog Attack In Ilkal

DGCA Proposes 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Revision In Air Ticket Refund Rules

DGCA Proposes 48-Hour Free Cancellation, Revision In Air Ticket Refund Rules