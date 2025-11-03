Karnataka News: 15 Injured, Including 5 Children, After Rabid Dog Attack In Ilkal

Stray Dogs | File Photo (Representative Pic)

Bagalkot: Fifteen people-five of them children-were hospitalised on Monday after a rabid dog "attacked" several people in this district, officials said.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, a senior health official said the dog "attacked" people across different parts of Ilkal, injuring 15, among them five children and four women.

All the victims were taken to a hospital in Ilkal, where they were administered anti-rabies injections. Those with severe injuries were also given immunoglobulin, the official said.

Five of them were later referred to the district hospital for further treatment, he added.

Municipal authorities in Ilkal have been instructed to capture the dog involved in the incident, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)