 Karnataka News: 15 Injured, Including 5 Children, After Rabid Dog Attack In Ilkal
Citing a preliminary inquiry, a senior health official said the dog "attacked" people across different parts of Ilkal, injuring 15, among them five children and four women.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
Stray Dogs | File Photo (Representative Pic)

Bagalkot: Fifteen people-five of them children-were hospitalised on Monday after a rabid dog "attacked" several people in this district, officials said.

All the victims were taken to a hospital in Ilkal, where they were administered anti-rabies injections. Those with severe injuries were also given immunoglobulin, the official said.

Municipal authorities in Ilkal have been instructed to capture the dog involved in the incident, officials said.

