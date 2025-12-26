 Kashi Vishwanath Temple Suspends Sparsh And Protocol Darshan Till January 3 Amid New Year Devotee Rush
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKashi Vishwanath Temple Suspends Sparsh And Protocol Darshan Till January 3 Amid New Year Devotee Rush

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Suspends Sparsh And Protocol Darshan Till January 3 Amid New Year Devotee Rush

Officials said the footfall in Varanasi has increased significantly since December 22, with crowds in temple areas resembling arrangements seen during large religious fairs. To ensure smooth movement of devotees and maintain safety, the temple trust has restricted darshan to queue-based visual (jhanki) darshan only.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Kashi Vishwanath Temple | File Pic

Lucknow: The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has suspended all touch-based (sparsh) and protocol darshan arrangements until January 3, 2026, in view of the sharp rise in the number of devotees ahead of the New Year.

Crowd Surge Since December 22 Prompts Restrictions

The decision has been implemented from Wednesday and applies to all VIP and special category visitors as well.

Officials said the footfall in Varanasi has increased significantly since December 22, with crowds in temple areas resembling arrangements seen during large religious fairs. To ensure smooth movement of devotees and maintain safety, the temple trust has restricted darshan to queue-based visual (jhanki) darshan only.

FPJ Shorts
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Suspends Sparsh And Protocol Darshan Till January 3 Amid New Year Devotee Rush
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Suspends Sparsh And Protocol Darshan Till January 3 Amid New Year Devotee Rush
Pending Vehicle E-Challans May Derail Civic Poll Ambitions As Thane Election Authorities Enforce Strict Nomination Rules
Pending Vehicle E-Challans May Derail Civic Poll Ambitions As Thane Election Authorities Enforce Strict Nomination Rules
Delhi Blast ‘Honey-Trap’ Link Unearthed In Maharashtra; State On High Alert (FPJ-Exclusive)
Delhi Blast ‘Honey-Trap’ Link Unearthed In Maharashtra; State On High Alert (FPJ-Exclusive)
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From Lucknow's Karbala Area
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From Lucknow's Karbala Area
Read Also
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader,...
article-image

The Chief Executive Officer of the temple stated that the suspension of protocol darshan will remain in force till January 3, after which the situation will be reviewed. If crowd pressure continues, the restrictions may be extended further; otherwise, touch-based darshan could be restored.

The revised system uses designated entry points and regulated queues to avoid congestion and ensure uninterrupted darshan for general devotees. Similar crowd pressure has also been reported in other religious towns such as Mathura and Vrindavan, where devotees are opting for pilgrimages during the Christmas and New Year period instead of hill stations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader,...

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader,...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 25, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Year-Ender 2025: From Operation Sindoor To Delhi Car Blast, Major Events That Made Headlines

Year-Ender 2025: From Operation Sindoor To Delhi Car Blast, Major Events That Made Headlines

Bengal Migrant Worker Lynched In Odisha Over ‘Bangladeshi’ Suspicion, TMC Condemns Killing And...

Bengal Migrant Worker Lynched In Odisha Over ‘Bangladeshi’ Suspicion, TMC Condemns Killing And...