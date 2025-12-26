Kashi Vishwanath Temple Suspends Sparsh And Protocol Darshan Till January 3 Amid New Year Devotee Rush

Kashi Vishwanath Temple | File Pic

Lucknow: The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has suspended all touch-based (sparsh) and protocol darshan arrangements until January 3, 2026, in view of the sharp rise in the number of devotees ahead of the New Year.

Crowd Surge Since December 22 Prompts Restrictions

The decision has been implemented from Wednesday and applies to all VIP and special category visitors as well.

Officials said the footfall in Varanasi has increased significantly since December 22, with crowds in temple areas resembling arrangements seen during large religious fairs. To ensure smooth movement of devotees and maintain safety, the temple trust has restricted darshan to queue-based visual (jhanki) darshan only.

The Chief Executive Officer of the temple stated that the suspension of protocol darshan will remain in force till January 3, after which the situation will be reviewed. If crowd pressure continues, the restrictions may be extended further; otherwise, touch-based darshan could be restored.

The revised system uses designated entry points and regulated queues to avoid congestion and ensure uninterrupted darshan for general devotees. Similar crowd pressure has also been reported in other religious towns such as Mathura and Vrindavan, where devotees are opting for pilgrimages during the Christmas and New Year period instead of hill stations.