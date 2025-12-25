Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader, Raising Party Unity Concerns

Former union minister and MP Upendra Kushwaha | X @np_nationpress

Patna: There seems to be all is not well in former union minister and MP Upendra Kushwaha`s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) as three party MLAs abstained from his “Litti Chokha’ party held at his residence in Patna.

MLAs Meet BJP National Working President in New Delhi

Instead of participating in the feast hosted by their party boss, RLM MLAs -- Alok Singh, Rameshwar Kumar Mehto and Madhav Anand -- met newly appointed BJP`s national working president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi, triggering speculations whether everything was alright in the party. The picture of the meeting between Nabin and RLM MLAs was also shared on social media by Mehto.

He wrote on social media, “A formal and courtesy meeting was held with the newly elected national working president of the BJP, the honourable Shri Nitin Nabin Ji after he assumed his office, and heartfelt congratulations and best wishes were extended to him. On this occasion, Madhav Anand Ji and Alok Singh Ji, were also present. We all expressed our best wishes for the successful and effective fulfillment of his new responsibilities.”

RLM’s general secretary and spokesperson Rampukar Sinha, however, asserted that the party was fully intact and its all four MLAs stood firmly behind the party’s leadership.

Ministerial Berth for Kushwaha’s Son Sparks Discontent

It is alleged that a section of party leaders including MLAs are perturbed ever since Kushwaha secured a ministerial berth for his son, Deepak Prakash, in new NDA government even as the latter is neither a member of Bihar assembly nor state legislative council.

Earlier, Mehto in a social media post wrote, “Success in politics is not achieved merely through speeches, but through true intent and firm policy. When the intent of leadership becomes hazy and policies start veering more toward self-interest than public welfare, the public cannot be deceived for long. The citizen of today is aware—he scrutinises every step, every decision, and every intention with great care." His comment was seen as a veiled attack on Kushwaha for not elevating a party MLA to the post of minister.