Year-Ender 2025: From Operation Sindoor To Delhi Car Blast, Major Events That Made Headlines

The new year, 2026, is less than a week away. Before 2025 comes to an end, let us look back at the events in India that made headlines. From deadly stampedes to Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the second Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), Here is a list of major events that took place in 2025.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: The Maha Kumbh stampede took on January 29. At least 30 people were killed and around 60 others injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at the Sangam area in the early hours as lakhs of devotees rushed to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: The New Delhi railway station stampede took place on February 15. At least 18 people, including four children, died when a surge of passengers rushed to board trains to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, triggering a stampede at the station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India Wins Champions Trophy

The Indian men’s cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, defeated New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pahalgam Attack

A terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, targeting civilians at the Baisaran meadow. Several visitors lost their lives, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region. A total of 26 tourists were killed in the attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Operation Sindoor

In retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, the Indian military launched precision strikes on May 6–7 targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Air India Crash

Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad en route to London on June 12. Only one passenger survived among the 242 people on board, while 19 people on the ground were also killed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shubhanshu Shukla Scripts History

In July, Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by becoming the second Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) after Rakesh Sharma. As part of Axiom Mission 4, the Indian Air Force Group Captain conducted experiments on space biology, human health, and sustainability.

Uttrakhand Cloudburst

Flash floods struck Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on August 5, 2025. The disaster killed at least five people and left more than 50 others missing.

Karur Stampede

The Karur stampede took place on September 27. A total of 41 people were killed and over 50 others injured during a rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor turned politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.

Cyclone Montha Hits Andhra Coast

In late October, Cyclone Montha, which developed over the Bay of Bengal, struck the coast of Andhra Pradesh . The storm brought heavy rainfall and strong winds, causing widespread disruption, though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that it weakened after making landfall.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Wins First World Cup

On 2 November, the Indian women's cricket team scripted history with a remarkable win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Car Blast

On November 10, a car bomb near Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least 11 people and injured over 20. The attack is classified as a terrorist attact and is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

IndiGo Flight Crisis

The year ended with significant disruption to air travel as IndiGo Airlines faced major operational issues in the first week of December. More than 5,000 flights were cancelled over eight days, leaving passengers stranded.