 Delhi SUV Crash: Reel Shot Inside Scorpio Shows Exact Moments Before SUV Hit 23-Year-Old Biker
A video recorded inside the Scorpio SUV involved in the Dwarka crash has surfaced online, showing the tense moments before the fatal collision that killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra. The footage captures the SUV speeding and narrowly missing a bus before crashing into the biker. Police said the 17-year-old driver has been granted interim bail as the investigation continues.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
The death of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra in a road crash in Delhi’s Dwarka has taken a fresh turn after a video recorded inside the Scorpio SUV involved in the accident surfaced online, intensifying public outrage and calls for justice.

Video Shows Moments Before Fatal Collision

The video, reportedly filmed by a woman seated beside the teenage driverbelieved to be his sister shows the SUV speeding on a road without a divider on February 3.

In the video, the vehicle is seen narrowly missing a bus before colliding head-on with Sahil’s motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The clip also appears to show Sahil attempting to overtake the bus moments before the impact.

According to a report by NDTV, Sahil’s mother alleged that the video circulating online was trimmed and does not show the exact moment of the crash.

Victim Died At The Spot

Police said Sahil Dhaneshra (23) died at the scene after the allegedly speeding SUV rammed into his motorcycle. Following the collision, the SUV reportedly crashed into a parked car on the roadside.

Ajit Singh, a taxi driver who was present at the spot, sustained injuries in the incident.

All three vehicles involved have been seized and mechanically inspected. Investigators have also collected CCTV footage from nearby locations as part of the ongoing probe.

Minor Driver Identified, Granted Interim Bail

During the investigation, police identified the SUV driver as 17-year-old Akshatra Singh. Officials confirmed that he did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

The minor was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which initially sent him to an observation home.

However, police said he was granted interim bail on February 10, citing his status as a Class 10 student scheduled to appear for board examinations.

Investigation Continues

Authorities said the case remains under investigation, and further technical and forensic analysis is underway. The incident has reignited concerns over minors driving high-powered vehicles and adherence to traffic regulations in the national capital.

