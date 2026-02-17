Delhi SUV Crash: Reel Shot Inside Scorpio Shows Exact Moments Before SUV Hit 23-Year-Old Biker

X

The death of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra in a road crash in Delhi’s Dwarka has taken a fresh turn after a video recorded inside the Scorpio SUV involved in the accident surfaced online, intensifying public outrage and calls for justice.

Video Shows Moments Before Fatal Collision

The video, reportedly filmed by a woman seated beside the teenage driverbelieved to be his sister shows the SUV speeding on a road without a divider on February 3.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, the vehicle is seen narrowly missing a bus before colliding head-on with Sahil’s motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The clip also appears to show Sahil attempting to overtake the bus moments before the impact.

According to a report by NDTV, Sahil’s mother alleged that the video circulating online was trimmed and does not show the exact moment of the crash.

Victim Died At The Spot

Police said Sahil Dhaneshra (23) died at the scene after the allegedly speeding SUV rammed into his motorcycle. Following the collision, the SUV reportedly crashed into a parked car on the roadside.

Ajit Singh, a taxi driver who was present at the spot, sustained injuries in the incident.

They have deleted all their socials. I can share the video and photos I took at the police station. The last picture is of the bike that Kabir was riding. pic.twitter.com/VMFqKHZKX0 — आदित्यप्रताप सिंह 🕉️🇮🇳 (@oyepratap) February 16, 2026

All three vehicles involved have been seized and mechanically inspected. Investigators have also collected CCTV footage from nearby locations as part of the ongoing probe.

Minor Driver Identified, Granted Interim Bail

During the investigation, police identified the SUV driver as 17-year-old Akshatra Singh. Officials confirmed that he did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

The minor was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which initially sent him to an observation home.

However, police said he was granted interim bail on February 10, citing his status as a Class 10 student scheduled to appear for board examinations.

Investigation Continues

Authorities said the case remains under investigation, and further technical and forensic analysis is underway. The incident has reignited concerns over minors driving high-powered vehicles and adherence to traffic regulations in the national capital.