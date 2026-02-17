 Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
The Jodhpur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court was evacuated Tuesday following a bomb threat via email, prompting a major security alert. Police, bomb disposal, and dog squads conducted thorough searches. Court proceedings are suspended, with enhanced ID verification and security checks in place. Repeated threats in recent months have disrupted judicial work.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated | Representational Image (Canva)

Jodhpur: The Jodhpur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court received another bomb threat on Tuesday morning, triggering a major security alert and evacuation of court premises.

According to sources, the High Court administration received a threatening email warning of an explosion at the court complex. Following the threat, security agencies immediately took control of the premises.

As a precautionary measure, lawyers, litigants, and staff were asked to vacate the courtrooms. Currently, all courtrooms have been cleared, and intensive search operations are underway.

Police teams led by DCP (West) Vineet Bansal, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, are conducting a thorough inspection of the building to detect any suspicious objects.

Every section of the High Court complex is being checked as part of the security protocol. The High Court administration has temporarily suspended court proceedings due to security concerns.

A notice displayed on the court premises states that judicial work will resume later.

To strengthen security, the administration has issued many directives which include mandatory ID Verification. Under this, entry will be allowed only to individuals carrying valid identity cards or proof of identity. Further there are enhanced gate check arrangements under which security checks at all entry points have been intensified, and suspicious activities are being closely monitored.

The High Court and police authorities have urged lawyers’ associations and court officials to fully cooperate with the investigation and security procedures.

This is not the first such incident. In recent months, the Rajasthan High Court has received multiple bomb threats via email, all of which are under investigation.

Earlier, on February 6, 2026, both the Jaipur and Jodhpur campuses were evacuated following similar threats. These repeated incidents have caused major disruptions in court proceedings and have created concern among lawyers, court staff, and the public.

