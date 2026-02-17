Haryana Horror: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Valentine’s Day Dinner, Fakes Robbery; Arrested After Confession

A 26-year-old bank employee was allegedly murdered by her husband in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, with the accused initially attempting to mislead police by fabricating a robbery story, according to a report published in NDTV.

The crime was cracked within 18 hours by Jhajjar Police.

Fake Robbery Call Raises Suspicion

On the night of 15th February around 11 pm, Anshul Dhawan, a chartered accountant working in Gurugram, called police claiming that unidentified assailants had attacked them during an attempted robbery and slit his wife Mahak’s throat.

However, investigators soon detected inconsistencies in his version. Officials said Dhawan repeatedly changed his statement and failed to provide a clear description of the alleged attackers, raising suspicion.

Confession During Interrogation

Under sustained questioning, Dhawan reportedly confessed to killing his wife. Police said he had been harbouring doubts about Mahak’s character, which allegedly led to frequent disputes between the couple.

According to officials, Dhawan allegedly strangled Mahak before slitting her throat with a pair of scissors. He is also believed to have worn gloves during the crime to avoid leaving fingerprints.

Victim’s Family Had Suspected Husband

Mahak’s father, Krishna Kathuria, said he suspected his son-in-law’s involvement from the outset.

Mahak worked at HDFC Bank in Gurugram, while Dhawan is originally from Hisar. The couple had married on September 25 last year.

Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.