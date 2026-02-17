 Haryana Horror: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Valentine’s Day Dinner, Fakes Robbery; Arrested After Confession
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Horror: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Valentine’s Day Dinner, Fakes Robbery; Arrested After Confession

Haryana Horror: Man Slits Wife’s Throat After Valentine’s Day Dinner, Fakes Robbery; Arrested After Confession

A chartered accountant in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh allegedly murdered his wife hours after celebrating Valentine’s Day with her and tried to pass it off as a robbery. He called police claiming unknown attackers slit her throat. However, inconsistencies in his statements raised suspicion. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Jhajjar Police solved the case within 18 hours.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

A 26-year-old bank employee was allegedly murdered by her husband in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, with the accused initially attempting to mislead police by fabricating a robbery story, according to a report published in NDTV.

The crime was cracked within 18 hours by Jhajjar Police.

Fake Robbery Call Raises Suspicion

On the night of 15th February around 11 pm, Anshul Dhawan, a chartered accountant working in Gurugram, called police claiming that unidentified assailants had attacked them during an attempted robbery and slit his wife Mahak’s throat.

FPJ Shorts
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya
West Bengal: Parents Of Murdered RG Kar Medic Seek Custodial Interrogation To Probe 'Larger Conspiracy'
West Bengal: Parents Of Murdered RG Kar Medic Seek Custodial Interrogation To Probe 'Larger Conspiracy'
Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 Released At gsebht.in; Exam From February 26
Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 Released At gsebht.in; Exam From February 26
PM Modi & French President Emmanuel Macron Share Warm Hug & Handshake At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai - WATCH
PM Modi & French President Emmanuel Macron Share Warm Hug & Handshake At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai - WATCH

However, investigators soon detected inconsistencies in his version. Officials said Dhawan repeatedly changed his statement and failed to provide a clear description of the alleged attackers, raising suspicion.

Confession During Interrogation

Under sustained questioning, Dhawan reportedly confessed to killing his wife. Police said he had been harbouring doubts about Mahak’s character, which allegedly led to frequent disputes between the couple.

According to officials, Dhawan allegedly strangled Mahak before slitting her throat with a pair of scissors. He is also believed to have worn gloves during the crime to avoid leaving fingerprints.

Read Also
Pune: 10 Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Steps In To Fulfil Job Promise...
article-image

Victim’s Family Had Suspected Husband

Mahak’s father, Krishna Kathuria, said he suspected his son-in-law’s involvement from the outset.

Mahak worked at HDFC Bank in Gurugram, while Dhawan is originally from Hisar. The couple had married on September 25 last year.

Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Woman Bitten By Stray Dogs At House Gate, Video Reignites ‘Stray Menace’ Debate
Woman Bitten By Stray Dogs At House Gate, Video Reignites ‘Stray Menace’ Debate
Caught On Camera: Unprovoked Stray Dog Attacks Woman Speaking On Phone
Caught On Camera: Unprovoked Stray Dog Attacks Woman Speaking On Phone
Bangladesh: India Hawks Salahuddin Ahmed, Nurul Haque Nur Find Place In Tarique Rahman Ministry
Bangladesh: India Hawks Salahuddin Ahmed, Nurul Haque Nur Find Place In Tarique Rahman Ministry
Emmanuel Macron In India: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares Details Of French President’s...
Emmanuel Macron In India: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares Details Of French President’s...
Major Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Karnataka High Court Sets Aside BJP Defamation Case
Major Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Karnataka High Court Sets Aside BJP Defamation Case