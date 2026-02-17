 ‘Delhi Like Gas Chamber’: Yogi Adityanath Flags Air Pollution, Highlights UP’s Clean Environment
India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared Delhi’s air quality to a “gas chamber,” saying UP is developing without a suffocating environment. Citing Delhi’s AQI of 214, he highlighted pollution concerns and announced that the upcoming Forestry and Horticulture University in Campierganj would guarantee jobs and boost farmers’ incomes.

Rahul M | Updated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday compared Delhi’s air quality to a “gas chamber,” asserting that despite rapid development, Uttar Pradesh does not suffer from a “suffocating atmosphere.”

Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur after inaugurating the reconstructed Block Development Officer’s office in Jungle Kaudia, the Chief Minister said environmental degradation is one of the world’s biggest challenges today. Referring to the national capital, he remarked, “You go to Delhi. It feels like a gas chamber. You cannot breathe properly and your eyes start burning. Doctors advise the elderly, children, and asthma patients not to step outside. Is this life?”

Recalling former block chief late Rampati Yadav, the Chief Minister praised his lifelong service and contribution to the establishment of the block headquarters.

