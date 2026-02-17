Disturbing Video! Pet Dog Dies After Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Runs Over It In Kanpur; Case Filed

CCTV screengrab | X

Kanpur: A tragic and disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. A pet dog, which was on a leash with its owner, was run over and killed by a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vehicle. The accident took place on Mainawati Marg in the Nawabganj police station area on Monday at around 11:00 am.

The dog along with an elderly man, was walking along the street when a speeding car hit the animal. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the moment of impact as well as the reactions of people nearby. The driver did not stop and left the scene after the incident. The owner, heartbroken by the loss, immediately contacted the police and filed a complaint against the driver.

The police is analysing the CCTV footage and are trying to find out what happened and who the driver was.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the footage, which has gone viral on social media.

"Of course dadaji is at fault...allowing the pet to walk on the road like that...it is in the blind spot of the car...children and small pets due to their low height need extra care when on roads," one of the users said.

"There is no mistake of car owner. Pet owner was thinking he owns the road and can walk anywhere. There was zero visibility for car owner as dog was to low," another user said.

"Its total negligence by owner.... Not the car," another user said.

The viral video has garnered more than 70.7k views on X within just a few hours of being posted.