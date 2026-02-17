 Woman Bitten By Stray Dogs At House Gate, Video Reignites ‘Stray Menace’ Debate
Woman Bitten By Stray Dogs At House Gate, Video Reignites ‘Stray Menace’ Debate

A viral CCTV video shows a woman being attacked by stray dogs outside her house after she accidentally startled one while entering the gate. A passing biker rescued her. The incident has reignited debate online, with some calling it a stray dog menace and others attributing the attack to instinctive animal behaviour.

article-image

A CCTV video showing a group of stray dogs attacking a woman outside her residence has gone viral on social media, triggering renewed debate over the issue of stray dogs in residential areas.

The footage shows a woman approaching the gate of a house where two stray dogs were lying on the doorstep. As she attempted to enter, she appeared to lose her balance on the slope leading to the gate. In the process, the bag she was carrying fell on the tail of one of the sleeping dogs.

Startled, the dog immediately began barking and lunged at the woman. Within seconds, several other dogs gathered and joined the attack, biting her as she tried to shield herself and enter the house.

According to posts circulating online, the woman’s daughter used to feed stray dogs outside their home, and the animals were reportedly familiar with the family. However, that familiarity did not prevent the sudden aggression.

The situation escalated quickly until a biker passing by intervened. The biker managed to scare away at least half a dozen dogs, allowing the woman to escape further harm. Soon after, other locals arrived at the scene to assist her.

The incident has reignited a long-standing debate on social media. While some users termed it an example of the “stray dog menace,” others defended the animals. One user argued that the woman’s fall startled the dog, prompting a defensive reaction, while another said the dogs were responding instinctively to what they perceived as a threat.

