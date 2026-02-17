'SHO Doesn’t Even Pick Up Our Calls': UP LoP Mata Prasad Pandey Slams Police In Budget Session; Video

A video from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s February 2026 Budget Session has gone viral after Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey alleged that station house officers (SHOs) often ignore calls from public representatives seeking assistance.

‘SHO Doesn’t Even Pick Up Our Calls’

During his address in the House, Pandey said, “The station house officer doesn’t even pick up our calls. Sometimes the Superintendent of Police picks up, but the station house officer doesn’t. We want you to pass an order from this House so that our voices are heard.”

Law & Order Debate During Budget Session

Pandey’s comments come amid broader discussions on budgetary allocations for public safety and policing under the BJP-led government.

The opposition has repeatedly alleged deteriorating law and order, while the ruling party maintains that policing and crime control mechanisms have improved.

The debate has intensified political tensions as the budget session progresses, with both sides expected to raise further issues concerning governance and accountability.