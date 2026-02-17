Caught On Camera: Unprovoked Stray Dog Attacks Woman Speaking On Phone

CCTV screengrab | X/@BeingPolitical1

Amid ongoing concerns about the stray dog menace and attacks by stray dogs, another disturbing video shows an unprovoked dog attacking a woman.

The clip shows a woman in a residential area speaking on her mobile phone. Suddenly, a stray dog charges towards her and attacks. The exact location and date of the incident have not been reported. The woman can be heard screaming in pain as the dog bites her. She tries to escape but falls to the ground. The dog continues to bite her until locals intervene and chase it away.

Netizens React

The viral video has garnered reactions from Netizens on X. One of the users said,"This is exactly why proper vaccination and population control programs are crucial. Public safety and animal welfare both need structured policy, not emotional reactions."

Another user said, "Man this is horrible !! People who support these stray dogs would be hiding and supporting the dog after a week !! Good that she is still alive and some one came to help !!"

Another user supporting the dog said, "For every action there will be an equal and opposite reaction. Dogs do not react without any provocation. Video do not reveal all. Delivering judgement without considering the other side is no judgement. Surely, there will be a story that precedes this incident."

"This has become a life-threatening regular affair," another user said.

The video has garnered more than 537K views in less than 24 hours of posting.