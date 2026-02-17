Woman's Viral Instagram Expose Leads To Arrest Of Accused After 6 Years of Non-Stop Online Harassment; Netizens Say, 'Feels Like Personal Win'

After enduring nearly six years of alleged stalking and online abuse, Amulya Sharma has finally seen a breakthrough in her fight for justice. The arrest of her former classmate, accused of sending her threatening and derogatory emails over an extended period, came after her story went viral on social media, sparking nationwide outrage.

Six years of alleged online harassment

Sharma revealed that the harassment was not limited to occasional messages but formed a prolonged and disturbing pattern. According to her account, she received a relentless stream of abusive emails, threats, and offensive remarks that left her emotionally drained and constantly distressed.

Despite approaching authorities earlier, progress in the case was reportedly slow. The lack of immediate action pushed her to document everything meticulously, saving emails, recording audio, and preserving digital evidence over the years.

Instagram post sparks nationwide support

Frustrated by delays, Sharma decided to share her ordeal publicly on Instagram. She uploaded screenshots and videos as proof of the alleged abuse. Within hours, her post began circulating widely, drawing support from thousands of users across India.

The viral campaign amplified her voice and intensified pressure for action. Social media users rallied behind her, demanding accountability and stronger protections against cyberstalking and online harassment.

FIR registered with strong evidence

The case gained momentum when the Broseph Foundation, a volunteer-driven support group known for helping individuals in crisis, stepped in to assist. With their guidance and Sharma’s extensive documentation, authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) on January 30, 2026.

The complaint reportedly included 55 pieces of evidence, ranging from written submissions to audio recordings, strengthening the case against the accused.

Arrest made ahead of Valentine’s Day

Roughly two weeks after the FIR was filed, police arrested the accused, who is currently in judicial custody. Marking the moment on social media, Sharma noted that her alleged harasser spent Valentine’s Day “where he belongs,” a statement that quickly went viral as a symbol of resilience and justice.

In an emotional post, she thanked the women who encouraged her to keep fighting and the many supporters who stood by her during the ordeal. She described the arrest as surreal but meaningful, not just for herself, but for others facing similar situations.

“This Is Just the Beginning”

While celebrating the development, Sharma acknowledged that the legal process is far from over. She pointed out that the accused could apply for bail and that court proceedings may take time. Nevertheless, she called the arrest a powerful first step.

Her case now moves toward trial, where the collected evidence will be examined in court.

Digital safety and the power of social media

Sharma’s story has reignited conversations about cyberstalking laws, digital safety, and the hurdles victims often encounter while seeking justice. In India, stalking and online harassment are punishable under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, yet many victims struggle with delayed investigations and insufficient digital awareness.

Amulya Sharma’s case stands as a reminder that persistence, documentation, and community support can make a difference. For many survivors of online abuse, her victory represents hope, and a call to strengthen digital safety frameworks across the country.