Mumbai Woman Suffers Pelvic Injuries After 'Wheelie Stunt' On Friend's Bike Goes Wrong - Video

What started as a seemingly carefree motorcycle ride turned into a frightening ordeal for a young woman after a risky stunt went horribly wrong. A video of the incident, now circulating widely online, has sparked outrage and renewed conversations about road safety and reckless riding.

Sudden wheelie leads to serious fall

In the clip, the woman can be seen riding pillion, appearing relaxed as the motorcycle moves along the road. Everything looks normal at first, with her casually holding onto the rider. However, the situation quickly escalates when the man unexpectedly accelerates and attempts a wheelie by lifting the bike’s front wheel off the ground.

The stunt, performed on a public road, catches the woman completely off guard. With no warning and no protective gear, she struggles to maintain her balance. Within seconds, she slips backward and becomes trapped in the narrow gap between the seat and the rear tyre of the moving motorcycle.

Her legs and a significant portion of her torso reportedly get stuck, leading to injuries in the pelvic area. The shocking moment was captured on camera, either by someone accompanying them or a bystander nearby.

Rider stops after realising the mishap

It is only after noticing something was wrong that the rider halts the motorcycle and rushes to help her. Details about her medical condition remain unclear, and it is not known whether she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The footage has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users condemning the stunt as irresponsible and dangerous.

Social media reacts to reckless behaviour

Several viewers pointed out that neither the rider nor the pillion passenger was wearing a helmet, further increasing the risk of severe injury. Many criticised the growing trend of performing stunts on public roads for thrills or social media attention.

Some users expressed anger over the rider’s lack of concern for his passenger’s safety, while others questioned why such dangerous behaviour continues despite repeated warnings about road safety. A few comments also drifted into broader criticism of reckless youth culture, though many simply hoped the woman was recovering well.