 MP News: Muslim Man In Dhoti-Kurta, Donning Rudraksh Mala Caught With Hindu Woman In Ujjain; Thrashed By Bajrang Dal Members; VIDEO Viral
A Muslim man from Mohali, posing to be Hindu, was allegedly assaulted by members of Bajrang Dal after his identity was exposed. Donning dhoti-kurta and Rudraksh mala, he was caught with a Hindu woman. He said he had come for darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Police reached the spot and began checking documents.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
MP News: Muslim Man Clad In Dhoti-Kurta, Rudraksh Mala Spotted With Woman In Ujjain; Thrashed By Bajrang Dal Members; VIDEO Viral | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim man, donning dhoti-kurta, tripund tilak and a rudraksha mala, was thrashed by over a dozen Bajrang Dal members in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, as reported on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after a video of the man held by his collar went viral on social media on Tuesday. 

According to information, the man initially identified himself as a Hindu but later revealed his name to be Jafar Khan. He said he is a devotee of Lord Shiva and that a woman brought him to Ujjain for Lord Mahakaleshwar’s darshan.

Both are residents of Mohali.

Bajrang Dal members received tip-off

Sources said, Bajrang Dal workers received information that couples from different states were staying at a hotel. After waiting outside the hotel for nearly an hour, they found the man and stopped him.

As soon as his real identity was revealed, several workers surrounded him and allegedly assaulted him. 

The entire incident was recorded in a video which is doing rounds on social media. 

Watch the video here:

In the video, the man can be seen saying his name is Jafar Khan and that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva. He reportedly suffered a head injury and was seen bleeding in the video.

It is said the two had visited Mahakaleshwar Temple, Harsiddhi Temple, and Kal Bhairav Temple.

Police reached the spot after receiving information.

Police take charge of situation 

Nanakheda police station in-charge Narendra Yadav said both the man and the woman are residents of Mohali. 

The woman is 32 years old, and both belong to different communities. She was aware of his religion and they had known each other earlier.

Police have started checking their Aadhaar cards and other documents. 

Further action will be taken if a complaint is filed.

