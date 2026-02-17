MP News: Muslim Man In Dhoti-Kurta, Donning Rudraksh Mala Caught With Hindu Woman In Ujjain; Thrashed By Bajrang Dal Members; VIDEO Viral

MP News: Muslim Man Clad In Dhoti-Kurta, Rudraksh Mala Spotted With Woman In Ujjain; Thrashed By Bajrang Dal Members; VIDEO Viral | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim man, donning dhoti-kurta, tripund tilak and a rudraksha mala, was thrashed by over a dozen Bajrang Dal members in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, as reported on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after a video of the man held by his collar went viral on social media on Tuesday.

According to information, the man initially identified himself as a Hindu but later revealed his name to be Jafar Khan. He said he is a devotee of Lord Shiva and that a woman brought him to Ujjain for Lord Mahakaleshwar’s darshan.

Both are residents of Mohali.

Bajrang Dal members received tip-off

Sources said, Bajrang Dal workers received information that couples from different states were staying at a hotel. After waiting outside the hotel for nearly an hour, they found the man and stopped him.

As soon as his real identity was revealed, several workers surrounded him and allegedly assaulted him.

The entire incident was recorded in a video which is doing rounds on social media.

Watch the video here:

Jafar Khan with tripund on forehead was caught booking a hotel room with a Hindu woman in Ujjain, MP.



He was booking the room using the woman's identity card.



Initially he claimed "I'm Hindu" but after a few slaps from Bajrang Dal he revealed his real identity. pic.twitter.com/SHXhb3IBah — Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) February 17, 2026

In the video, the man can be seen saying his name is Jafar Khan and that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva. He reportedly suffered a head injury and was seen bleeding in the video.

It is said the two had visited Mahakaleshwar Temple, Harsiddhi Temple, and Kal Bhairav Temple.

Police reached the spot after receiving information.

Police take charge of situation

Nanakheda police station in-charge Narendra Yadav said both the man and the woman are residents of Mohali.

The woman is 32 years old, and both belong to different communities. She was aware of his religion and they had known each other earlier.

Police have started checking their Aadhaar cards and other documents.

Further action will be taken if a complaint is filed.