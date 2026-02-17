Video: Pakistani Cricket Fans Failed To Recognise Indian YouTuber's Funny Recreation Of 'Viral Warm-Up Exercise'

The 2026 T20 World Cup has delivered edge-of-the-seat thrillers, but nothing compares to the electrifying clash between India and Pakistan. Once again, the high-voltage rivalry proved why it remains one of cricket’s most celebrated contests worldwide.

Whenever India and Pakistan face off in an ICC event, emotions run high both on and off the field. Their recent showdown in the T20 World Cup 2026 was no different. India secured a commanding 61-run victory, booking their place in the Super 8 stage and sending fans into celebration mode. But while the match ended on Sunday, February 15, the online banter is far from over.

What is the ‘viral exercise meme’?

Before the latest trolling episode, social media had already been buzzing over a clip featuring Pakistani cricketers performing an unusual warm-up routine. The workout style quickly turned into meme material, especially among Indian fans who began recreating it humorously online. After Pakistan’s defeat, the meme resurfaced with even more energy.

YouTubers recreate meme inside the stadium

Two Indian content creators took the joke to another level during the live match. In a video that has now gone viral, the duo was seen performing the now-famous “exercise meme” in front of Pakistani supporters at the stadium.

The clip was shared on Instagram by popular creator Beyounick, drawing massive traction. Within just a day, the video crossed over 4 million views, sparking a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

The caption cheekily read: “Aahista aahista nahi, jaldi jaldi match khatam kardiya #indvspak,” hinting at India wrapping up the contest swiftly. Surprisingly, Pakistani fans sat clueless looking at Beyounick while he mocked the cricketers in front of them.

Internet divided over the troll

As expected, the internet had mixed reactions. Many viewers found the act hilarious and applauded the creators for their boldness. Comments poured in with playful jabs, including one user joking, “Babar Azam just missed the century by 95 runs.”

However, not everyone was amused. Some users called the act immature and disrespectful, stating that victory should be celebrated with grace rather than mockery. One comment read, “Ethically it’s not right to mock someone. Celebrate the win, but don’t tarnish our image.”

Still, several netizens leaned into the humor, with remarks like, “Indian fans never disappoint,” and “This is so rude… please do it again.”