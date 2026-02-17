 Viral Video: Woman Buries Husband Till Neck, Performs Shivling Pooja On His Head & Chants 'Har Har Mahadev'; Netizens Speechless
A viral video shows a woman performing pooja on her husband’s head while his body is buried underground, treating it like a Shivling and offering milk abhishek. The unusual ritual sparked mixed reactions online. While some mocked it as absurd, others defended it as a possible local tradition, turning the clip into a heated social media debate

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Move over regular rituals, this one has truly stunned the internet. A viral video shows a woman performing pooja on her husband’s head… yes, just his head. The rest of his body is buried underground, with only his face visible above the soil. Calm and expressionless, he lets the ceremony unfold as his wife treats his head like a Shivling.

Flowers? Check. Milk abhishek? Check. Chants of “Har Har Mahadev”? Loud and clear. Naturally, the internet had a lot to say.

Devotion or drama?

In the clip, the woman can be seen carefully offering flowers and pouring milk over her husband’s head in what looks like a symbolic ‘doodh abhishek.’ Her chants echo as she completes the ritual with full seriousness, while her husband patiently plays along, quite literally rooted to the spot.

While the intent behind the ritual remains unclear, the visuals alone were enough to send social media into a frenzy.

The comment section goes wild

Reactions poured in within minutes. One user bluntly wrote, “It really makes me laugh and wonder why people do such things. Sheer stupidity.”

But not everyone was in a mocking mood. Some stepped in to defend the act, suggesting it could be a lesser-known regional or tribal ritual. “You want to laugh at rituals? Every race, every religion in the world has their own rituals. So, you may end up laughing for the rest of your life. What doesn’t concern you, should not bother you,” another user commented.

And of course, sarcasm wasn’t far behind. One viral reply read, “Yeh Sanatan Dharam hai! Parampara hai! Pati Parmeshwar hai! Yeh Incredible India hai!”

Faith, fun, or viral fame?

Whether it’s a genuine tradition, a symbolic act of devotion, or simply a quirky moment caught on camera, the video has done what viral content does best, spark conversation.

Note: FPJ cannot verify the authencity of this viral video

