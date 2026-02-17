VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Spotted Jogging On Mumbai's Marine Drive Ahead Of Meeting With PM Modi Today |

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a three-day official visit to India, surprised many early risers in Mumbai on Tuesday morning with an informal appearance at Marine Drive. Known for his focus on fitness, Macron was seen jogging along the iconic seafront, offering a rare and relaxed moment away from the formalities of state engagements.

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron seen jogging at Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/lgVhz5cBt1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2026

Several people walking along Marine Drive initially failed to recognise him, but once his identity became clear, many stopped to watch and record videos on their mobile phones. The sight of a visiting head of state jogging freely among citizens quickly became a talking point, with visuals spreading rapidly across social media platforms. The moment was widely described as reflecting Macron’s approachable and down-to-earth style.

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron departs from the Taj Hotel pic.twitter.com/WiYnoDfmXj — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2026

Macron Seen Departing From Taj Mahal Palace Hotel In Colaba

Earlier in the morning, visuals had also surfaced of the French President leaving the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, where he is staying during his Mumbai visit. Macron arrived in the city in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the start of his three-day India tour from February 17 to 19.

At the Mumbai airport, President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to welcome the French delegation. Shortly after his arrival, Fadnavis extended a warm welcome to the French President through a post on X, wishing him a pleasant stay and a successful visit to Maharashtra.

Ahead of his departure for India, Macron had underlined the importance of the trip, stating that he was travelling with business leaders and representatives from economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors. He described India as a close partner and said the visit aimed to further deepen tangible cooperation between the two countries.

Modi-Macron Meeting Today

During his stay in Mumbai, President Macron is scheduled to hold bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai. The talks are expected to focus on reviewing progress in the India–France strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in areas such as technology, innovation, defence and digital collaboration. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues.

Later in the day, Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, an initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration in innovation, research, startups and people-to-people exchanges. Following his Mumbai engagements, Macron will travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit, reflecting the growing momentum and depth of India–France relations.

