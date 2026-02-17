'Bienvenue à Mumbai!': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Extends Warm Welcome To French Prez Emmanuel Macron Arriving In City, As Part Of 3-Day India Visit

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the start of his three-day official visit to India, during which he will hold key discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review and deepen the India–France strategic partnership.

President Macron was received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to welcome the French leader and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

🇮🇳🇫🇷

Bienvenue à Mumbai!



A very warm welcome to the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in Mumbai!

Maharashtra welcomes you!



Wishing Hon President Macron and the entire French delegation a pleasant stay and a successful… pic.twitter.com/h0CrOc90OG — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 16, 2026

CM Fadnavis Extends Warm Welcome Greetings

Shortly after Macron’s arrival, Fadnavis took to X to extend a warm welcome. “Bienvenue à Mumbai! A very warm welcome to the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in Mumbai! Maharashtra welcomes you! Wishing Hon President Macron and the entire French delegation a pleasant stay and a successful visit,” he wrote.

Ahead of his departure for India, President Macron had underlined the importance of the visit in a post on X, saying he was travelling with business leaders and representatives from economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors to further strengthen the tangible ties between the two countries. He described India as a close partner and said the visit would aim to take bilateral cooperation “even further.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his stay in Mumbai, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai. Their discussions are expected to focus on reviewing progress under the India–France strategic partnership and exploring ways to further diversify cooperation into new and emerging areas, including technology, innovation, defence and digital collaboration. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India–France Year Of Innovation 2026 Inauguration Today

Later in the day, the leaders will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, an initiative aimed at deepening collaboration in innovation, research, startups and people-to-people exchanges. They will also address a gathering of business leaders, startups, researchers and innovators from both countries.

President Macron is visiting India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Following his Mumbai engagements, he will travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit, hosted by India. This is Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai, reflecting the growing momentum and depth of the India–France strategic relationship.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/