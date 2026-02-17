Mumbai Crime: Mother Booked For Forcing 6-Year-Old To Beg At Wilson College Signal |

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident that has shocked the city, a woman has been booked for allegedly forcing her six-year-old daughter to beg at a busy traffic signal near Wilson College junction in south Mumbai. The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

About The Incident

According to Gamdevi Police, the incident came to light on February 13, 2026, at around 5 pm during routine patrolling. A police team noticed a young girl moving between halted vehicles at the traffic signal, repeatedly bending and extending her hands to motorists and pedestrians to seek alms.

Considering the child’s tender age and condition, police grew suspicious and called a beat marshal deployed in plain clothes to keep watch. After brief surveillance, officers concluded that the act was not incidental but a deliberate case of child exploitation. In the presence of panch witnesses, the child was taken into protective custody.

During questioning, the girl revealed that she resides in Ganesh Nagar slum area in Titwala, Thane district, and that all the money collected through begging was handed over to her mother, who used it to run the household. She identified her mother as Lalita Ankit Pawar (30).

Police investigation further revealed that the mother allegedly forced her daughter to beg against her will. The child did not possess any documents related to her age or date of birth.

A case has been registered against the accused woman under Sections 75 and 76 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. The child has been placed under immediate protection, and the process of handing her over to child welfare authorities for care and rehabilitation has been initiated. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/