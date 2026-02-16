Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Brothers Critically Injured After 22-Year-Old Man Attacks Them With Chopper In Koparkhairane; Police Launch Manhunt

Police teams search for the accused after a brutal chopper assault leaves two brothers critically injured in Koparkhairane | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 16: Two brothers were seriously injured after a 22-year-old man allegedly attacked them with a chopper over an old dispute in Koparkhairane on Friday evening, police said. The accused has been booked for attempt to murder and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

Accused identified, fled after assault

The incident took place around 4.30 pm in February in Sector 3 of Koparkhairane. The accused has been identified as Bharat Navalkishor Mishra (22), who fled the spot after the assault. The injured brothers are Dinmohammad alias Machhi Mubarak Hussain (24) and his younger brother Dilshad Mubarak Hussain (21).

Attack near Sagar Sweets

According to the police, the brothers were riding their motorcycle past Sagar Sweets in Sector 4 when Mishra allegedly intercepted them. Holding a grudge from a previous quarrel, he reportedly attacked them with a sharp chopper. Dinmohammad sustained injuries on his stomach, neck, chest and back, while Dilshad suffered wounds on his head, chest, back and abdomen. Both were left critically injured.

Victims shifted to hospital

Police personnel from Koparkhairane Police Station rushed to the scene after being alerted and shifted the injured to the municipal hospital in Vashi. They were later referred to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital for advanced treatment, where they are currently undergoing medical care.

Case registered, manhunt underway

“We have registered a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder. The accused is absconding and multiple teams have been formed to trace him. Further investigation is underway,” senior police inspector Umesh Gavali from Koparkhairane Police Station said.

