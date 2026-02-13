 Navi Mumbai Crime: Education Board Official Caught Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe To Provide Writer For SSC Exam
The Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau caught a Maharashtra State Board assistant superintendent red-handed while accepting a ₹8,000 bribe at the Vashi divisional office. The money was allegedly demanded to arrange a writer and change subjects for a specially-abled SSC student, with a case registered at Vashi Police Station.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
Anti-corruption officials arrest a Maharashtra education board officer during a bribery trap at the Vashi divisional office | Representative Pic

Navi Mumbai, Feb 13: An Assistant Superintendent of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was caught red-handed by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to arrange a writer for a specially abled Class 10 student and facilitate a change in examination subjects. The trap was laid on Friday afternoon at the Board’s divisional office in Vashi.

The accused has been identified as Sudam Lotan Chavan (57), Assistant Superintendent and Branch Officer at the Vashi divisional office. The complainant, a private tutor who runs Genius Learning Centre, had applied for a writer for a student with a learning disability who is scheduled to appear for the SSC examination in February 2026.

Bribe demand and trap

When the complainant visited the office on Thursday to follow up on the application, Chavan allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to provide the writer and process the subject change request. The complainant then approached the Navi Mumbai ACB and lodged a complaint on February 12.

During verification on Friday, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 8,000 as a negotiated amount. Around 12:45 pm, Chavan was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke and his team.

A case has been registered against the accused at Vashi Police Station.

“We urge citizens not to succumb to corruption. If any public servant demands a bribe for official work, immediately report it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau on toll-free number 1064 or contact our Navi Mumbai office. Strict action will be taken against the accused,” said DySP Dharmaraj Sonke.

