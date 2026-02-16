Mumbai Traffic Police Impose Major Restrictions On February 17 For PM Modi, French President Macron Visit

The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed major traffic restrictions in the city on Tuesday, February 17 in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed major traffic restrictions in the city on Tuesday, February 17 in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahesh Tawde told The Free Press Journal that elaborate traffic arrangements have been made, particularly in South Mumbai, as an event is scheduled in the Gateway of India area on February 17.

Vehicle Movement Restrictions on February 17 to prevent congestion, danger and inconvenience to the public, movement of all types of vehicles except emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, VIP vehicles and authorised service providers will be restricted on the following routes from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Road Closures

A) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg

The stretch from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Regal Junction) onwards will remain closed for all vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles in both directions.

Alternative Route: From Regal Junction, vehicles may proceed via Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Road and Boman Behram Road towards their destination.

B) P. Ramchandani Marg

The stretch from Jokhim Alva Chowk (North Court) to Adam Street Junction will remain closed for all vehicles except emergency services.

Alternative Route: From Alva Chowk towards Radio Club via P. Ramchandani Marg, Haji Niyaz Azmi Road, Jagannath Palav Chowk (Bhid Bhanjan Mandir), right turn to Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, up to Regal Junction, U-turn towards Mahakavi Bhushan Marg and onwards.

Taxi stands and BEST bus stops located on Adam Street and P. Ramchandani Marg will remain closed during the restriction period.

Temporary Traffic Change : Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (currently one-way)

The stretch from Indu Clinic Junction to Volga Chowk will be temporarily opened for two-way traffic on February 17 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

No-Parking Zones on February 17

Parking will be prohibited on: Nathalal Parekh Road, Jagannath Bhosale Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road and B.K. Boman Behram Marg (behind the Taj Hotel, from Rao Bahadur Desai Chowk to Hotel Diplomat)

In view of the VVIP movement, additional restrictions on vehicle movement (except emergency services) will remain in force from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg (both northbound and southbound) and Madam Cama Road (both northbound and southbound). The traffic police have urged motorists to follow advisories and cooperate to ensure smooth movement and security arrangements during the high-profile visit.