 'Welcome To India!': PM Modi Greets 'Dear Friend' French President Emmanuel Macron In Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival in Mumbai for a three-day visit to India. Calling him a “dear friend,” Modi said India looks forward to advancing bilateral ties to new heights. The leaders will hold strategic talks, attend the AI Impact Summit, and review the India-France partnership.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
PM Modi welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai, reaffirming strong India-France ties ahead of bilateral talks and the AI Impact Summit. |

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, beginning his three-day official visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome, highlighting the strength and future potential of the India-France strategic partnership.

PM Modi’s Warm Welcome

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend.”

Macron Highlights Strategic Partnership

Before departing for India, President Macron posted on X that his three-day visit from Mumbai to New Delhi aims to take the strategic partnership even further. He noted that business leaders and key stakeholders from economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors were accompanying him to strengthen tangible cooperation between the two nations.

This marks Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first official visit to Mumbai.

Grand Welcome In Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received the French President at Mumbai airport.

Later in the day, PM Modi and President Macron are scheduled to hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai. Their discussions will focus on consolidating strategic ties and expanding collaboration into new and emerging sectors.

AI Summit And Year Of Innovation

President Macron is visiting India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India. The two leaders will also hold a bilateral summit in Mumbai.

During the visit, they will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address business leaders, start-ups, researchers and innovators from both countries.

Both sides are expected to review the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and exchange views on key regional and global issues.

