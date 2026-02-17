 Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named

Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named

Sixteen private schools in Mohali received bomb threat emails mentioning Fortis Hospital, prompting evacuations and anti-sabotage checks by police. Security was tightened, especially as CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted at Fortis. After detailed inspections, no explosives were found. Similar recent threats across Punjab and Haryana were confirmed as hoaxes.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chandigarh: Some schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, which also mentioned Fortis Hospital, prompting police to launch search operation, officials said.

"The bomb threat to schools also mentioned the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where we conducted anti-sabotage checks. Non-essential services were kept on hold while essential services continued," a senior police official said in Mohali.

He said the police were conducting checks in the schools.

Security had already been strengthened in and around Fortis hospital in Mohali after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted there. Chief Minister Mann was re-admitted in the hospital on Monday evening, hours after he was discharged from the health facility. Mann was admitted again after he experienced exhaustion, said sources.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed Occult Rituals While On The Run
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed Occult Rituals While On The Run
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping Safe-Haven Appeal
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping Safe-Haven Appeal
Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Mother Booked For Forcing 6-Year-Old To Beg At Wilson College Signal
article-image

On Wednesday, sixteen private schools in Mohali had received bomb threat emails, triggering evacuation and prompting detailed anti-sabotage checks by police.

However, after detailed inspection, no suspicious or explosive material was found at any of the locations.

The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed...
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed...
Odisha: Twin Brothers From Bhubaneswar Secure Identical Scores In JEE-Main 2026
Odisha: Twin Brothers From Bhubaneswar Secure Identical Scores In JEE-Main 2026
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named
Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death, 3 Seriously Injured In Latur College Clash; 4...
Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death, 3 Seriously Injured In Latur College Clash; 4...
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Exam On February 22
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable PET Admit Card 2026 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Exam On February 22