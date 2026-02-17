Macron In Mumbai: French President To Meet PM Modi At Lok Bhavan Today; Rafale Deal, AI Push & MoUs Likely On Agenda

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit | Twitter/@narendramodi

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the beginning of his three-day official visit to India, during which he is scheduled to hold key discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review and further deepen the India–France strategic partnership.

President Macron was received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to welcome the French leader and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Macron’s visit displays the continued strength of the India–France strategic alliance, with a renewed emphasis on cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. According to the French Embassy, the meeting between the two leaders is being viewed as a significant milestone in bilateral relations, building on a partnership that already spans defence, space, nuclear energy, climate action and education.

Modi-Macron Meet Today, What's On Agenda?

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron are scheduled to meet around 3.15 pm at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai for bilateral engagements. High-level talks are expected to focus on defence cooperation, including discussions around a potential new Rafale deal, as well as trade and strategic collaboration. Nearly a dozen fresh agreements and memoranda of understanding are likely to be signed following the talks, covering areas such as defence, trade, healthcare, vocational training and supply chains.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on key regional and global developments, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship and enhancing strategic coordination. Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region is likely to feature prominently in the discussions, reflecting growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Paris.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the leaders will also address a gathering of business leaders, start-up founders, researchers and innovators from both countries, highlighting the role of innovation, technology and people-to-people exchanges in the partnership.

As part of the visit, both leaders will hold wide-ranging discussions under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, aimed at charting a long-term vision for bilateral cooperation as India approaches 100 years of independence.

Following the Mumbai engagements, President Macron and the French delegation will travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, marking the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/