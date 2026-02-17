 Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported
A minor fire broke out in garbage near Sterling Building at Kureshi Nagar on Andheri-Kurla Road in Kurla (East) on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported at 7:37 am, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ward staff. The blaze was confined to garbage and was extinguished quickly. No injuries or damage to nearby structures were reported.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in garbage near the Sterling Building at Kureshi Nagar on Andheri-Kurla Road in Kurla (East) on Tuesday morning.

According to information received from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at 7:37 am. Firefighters, along with police personnel and ward staff, were immediately mobilised to the spot.

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of High-rise In Goregaon East, Residents Evacuated; Video
Officials confirmed that the blaze was confined to garbage and did not spread to nearby structures. The fire was successfully extinguished at around 7:26 am. No injuries were reported in the incident.

