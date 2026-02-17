Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in garbage near the Sterling Building at Kureshi Nagar on Andheri-Kurla Road in Kurla (East) on Tuesday morning.
According to information received from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at 7:37 am. Firefighters, along with police personnel and ward staff, were immediately mobilised to the spot.
Officials confirmed that the blaze was confined to garbage and did not spread to nearby structures. The fire was successfully extinguished at around 7:26 am. No injuries were reported in the incident.
