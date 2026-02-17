Massive Traffic On Thane-Belapur Road After Midnight Crash Leaves Commuters Stranded

Thousands of commuters travelling daily from Thane and Ghodbunder towards Navi Mumbai were caught in a massive traffic snarl on Tuesday morning after a midnight accident near Patni disrupted vehicular movement on the busy Thane Belapur Road.

As reported by Loksatta, officials said that a heavy vehicle travelling from Thane towards Navi Mumbai rammed into a divider near the Patni area shortly after midnight. Due to its size and the steady flow of traffic through the night, authorities were unable to immediately tow the damaged vehicle away. The delay led to severe congestion that spiralled into a morning gridlock.

Queues Stretch From Kalwa To Saket Road

By early morning, long queues of vehicles were reported from Vitawa, Kalwa, Pool, Kharegaon Road and Saket Road in Thane. The congestion extended up to Court Naka, bringing traffic movement to a crawl in several pockets. Commuters travelling from Navi Mumbai towards Thane were equally affected.

Even after 9.30 am, traffic had not fully eased, leaving motorists frustrated and anxious. Many citizens expressed anger over the lack of swift clearance, stating that they were stuck for over an hour to cover a distance that usually takes barely 15 minutes.

Office Goers Bear The Brunt

The impact was felt most sharply by employees heading towards the IT hubs of Digha, Airoli and Rabale. With numerous offices located in these areas, thousands rely on the Thane Belapur Road for their daily commute. Several buses were caught in the jam, while some passengers chose to step out and walk to reach their workplaces on time.