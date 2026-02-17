Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Extends Welcome To French President Macron On X After Arrival

Sunetra Pawar X Account

Mumbai: Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde on Tuesday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the city, as the visiting leader began his three-day India tour. President Macron, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, arrived in Mumbai during the early hours of the day.

Soon after the arrival, Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend a warm welcome to the French President and the First Lady. In the post, she said, ‘Warmly welcomed Hon’ble President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on their arrival in Mumbai last night.’ Further, she noted that the Governor, the Chief Minister and the other Deputy Chief Minister were present alongside her to receive the visiting dignitaries at the airport.

Warmly welcomed Hon’ble President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on their arrival in Mumbai last night. Along with Hon’ble Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat Ji, CM Devendra Fadnavis Ji and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Ji, it was an honour to receive… pic.twitter.com/WAjx0gLNo7 — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) February 17, 2026

Visuals from the arrival showed President Macron and the First Lady stepping off the aircraft and being greeted by the Governor, Maharashtra CM and Deputy CMs. The leaders are seen exchanging pleasantries at the airport.

Ahead of his departure for India, President Macron had highlighted the significance of the visit in a post on X. He stated that he was travelling with a delegation of business leaders and representatives from economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors, aimed at strengthening the already close ties between India and France. He described India as a key partner and expressed hope that the visit would take bilateral cooperation “even further.”

En route to India!



Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further.



On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France.… pic.twitter.com/k3Q9fSckWs — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 16, 2026

During his stay in Mumbai, President Macron is scheduled to hold bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai. The discussions are expected to focus on reviewing progress under the India–France strategic partnership and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in areas such as defence, technology, innovation and digital collaboration.

The two leaders are also likely to exchange views on regional and global developments, underscoring the growing strategic and economic partnership between the two countries.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/