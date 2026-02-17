'Extreme Rainfall Is Not Statistic': CM Devendra Fadnavis Highlights City’s Climate Crisis & Historic Resilience At Mumbai Climate Week

'City Has Shown Remarkable Resilience Throughout History': Devendra Fadnavis At Mumbai Climate Week Inauguration Ceremony | IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of Mumbai Climate Week at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, describing the city as the ideal host for a global conversation on climate action.

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said there could be “no better city” than Mumbai to lead the dialogue, calling it a metropolis that has shown remarkable resilience throughout its history. He emphasised that climate change in Mumbai is not an abstract concept but a daily governance challenge affecting millions.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "India’s first platform dedicated to accelerating climate action at scale focuses on empowering Mumbai, India, and the Global South. There is no better city to host this conversation than Mumbai, a city that has shown remarkable… pic.twitter.com/udSjNuMuXJ — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2026

“When Mumbai experiences extreme rainfall, it is not a mere statistic. It is trains halted, homes flooded, businesses disrupted, and livelihoods interrupted,” he said. He added that intensifying heat waves are not just figures on a chart, but real hardships faced by construction workers, street vendors and farmers.

Fadnavis also pointed to the impact of unseasonal rains in rural Maharashtra, noting that such events bring “immense pain and suffering” to the farming community, especially when crops are damaged after harvest. In a dense coastal megacity like Mumbai, he said, the effects of climate change are felt directly across infrastructure, economy and daily life.

He described Mumbai Climate Week as a necessary platform to accelerate climate action, particularly for cities and regions in the Global South that face similar vulnerabilities.

Highlighting India’s progress, Fadnavis said the country has demonstrated that economic growth and climate responsibility can move together under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that India has crossed 260 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, making it one of the fastest clean-energy expansions in the world.

He added that the country recently increased its installed power capacity by 55 gigawatts in a single year, with nearly 75% of the addition coming from renewable sources. “I am proud to say most of this has come from the state of Maharashtra,” he said, underscoring the state’s contribution to India’s clean-energy transition.

