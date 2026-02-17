Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Mumbai Climate Week 2026 At Jio World Convention Centre - WATCH |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of Mumbai Climate Week at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra, marking the formal start of a three-day global climate-focused gathering aimed at translating dialogue into tangible action.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Union Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, Maharashtra Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Pankaja Munde, newly elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, and several other senior officials and dignitaries.

Scheduled from February 17 to 19, Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) aims to position Mumbai as a major climate leadership hub for the Global South. The initiative seeks to bring together global leaders, policymakers, business heads, climate innovators, philanthropies, youth groups and community representatives to move decisively from climate conversations to on-ground, implementable solutions.

The three-day programme is centred around the Jio World Convention Centre, while also extending across the city through a network of campus-based, community-driven and cultural events. Organisers said these parallel engagements are designed to demonstrate practical and scalable climate solutions that are relevant not only to Mumbai but also to fast-growing urban centres across India and other Global South regions.

About Mumbai Climate Week

Mumbai Climate Week is being led by award-winning NGO Project Mumbai, with support from the Government of Maharashtra, the state’s Environment and Climate Change Department, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Organisers described the initiative as an effort to project Mumbai as a “living test bed” for climate solutions that can be replicated across other cities facing similar environmental and urban challenges.

Delegations from over 30 countries are expected to participate in the summit, alongside representatives from Union and state governments, multilateral agencies, financial institutions, industry bodies, academia, civil society organisations and youth networks. Organisers noted that the success of MCW will be judged not merely by attendance, but by the partnerships formed, solutions funded, policies influenced and communities empowered beyond the three-day event.

High-Profile Guests List For Mega Climate Event

The summit features a high-profile line-up of global and Indian leaders shaping climate action across policy, finance and civil society. Confirmed international speakers include Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Rajiv Shah, Imad Fakhoury, Amanda Leland and Clarisa De Franco.

From India, senior leaders expected to attend include Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Corporate Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, along with senior state and city officials.

A special space-themed session scheduled for February 18 will feature Indian space icons Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla, who will interact with students and global leaders, drawing connections between space science and climate responsibility.

