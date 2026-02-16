Mumbai Climate Week 2026: Hillary Clinton To Bill Gates, Check Full Guests List Of Environmental Event At Jio World Convention Centre |

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to emerge as a key Global South climate leadership hub as Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) gets underway from February 17 to 19, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, business heads, climate innovators, philanthropies, youth and community representatives to move decisively from climate dialogue to action.

Spread across three days, Mumbai Climate Week will operate through a central hub at the Jio World Convention Centre, alongside a citywide network of campus, community and cultural events. These parallel engagements aim to showcase practical, scalable climate solutions relevant to India and other Global South cities.

The initiative is being led by award-winning NGO Project Mumbai, with support from the Government of Maharashtra, the state’s Environment and Climate Change Department, the MMRDA, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Organisers say the goal is to position Mumbai as a living test bed for climate solutions that can be replicated across urban centres in the Global South.

Delegations from over 30 countries are expected to attend, alongside representatives from Union and state governments, multilateral agencies, financial institutions, industry, academia, civil society and youth networks. Organisers said the success of MCW will be measured not just by participation, but by partnerships formed, solutions funded, policies influenced and communities empowered beyond the three-day event.

(1/3)

Announcing our next Hub Special session hosted by @McKinseyIndia



As the world rewires its energy systems, India stands at an inflection point.

Mumbai Climate Week | 17–19 February 2026https://t.co/Z0hmO1QEJw



Their session will unpack:

1. The size of the opportunity: pic.twitter.com/74Qyuljb2e — Mumbai Climate Week (@Mumbai_Climate) February 13, 2026

Details On High-Profile Guests List

The summit will feature a high-profile line-up of global and Indian leaders shaping climate action across policy, finance and civil society. Confirmed international speakers include Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Rajiv Shah of The Rockefeller Foundation, Imad Fakhoury of the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), Amanda Leland of the Environmental Defense Fund and Clarisa De Franco of Allied Climate Partners.

From India, senior political leadership expected at the event includes Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Corporate Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, along with senior state and city officials.

What once felt rare now feels routine. Rising heat is reshaping how our cities function and who they affect most.#MumbaiClimateWeek brings together people and solutions to respond to a warming future.



Click here to register.https://t.co/Z0hmO1QEJw pic.twitter.com/nbbF3N3RW9 — Mumbai Climate Week (@Mumbai_Climate) February 13, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bizmen & Finance Leaders On List

Business and finance leaders such as Jamshyd Godrej, Nadir Godrej, Amit Chandra, Ankur Gupta and V. Vaidyanathan will discuss capital flows, markets and corporate climate action, while philanthropists and researchers, including Rohini Nilekani, Soumya Swaminathan, Satyajit Bhatkal and Mridula Ramesh, will bring perspectives from the knowledge and impact ecosystem. The programme will also feature voices from Indian cinema, including Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar, both known for their environmental advocacy.

A special space-themed session on February 18 will see Indian space icons Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla interact with students and global leaders, linking space science with climate responsibility. Organisers stated that Mumbai Climate Week aims to make climate action a people-led movement, grounded in solutions that address the realities of rapidly growing cities in the Global South.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/