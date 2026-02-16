Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu Sultan Comparison Row: Harshvardhan Sapkal Takes Potshots At Devendra Fadnavis; Says BJP 'Distorted' Statement

Sourced

Mumbai: The political row over Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal’s remarks comparing Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj intensified on Monday, February 16, with the Congress leader alleging that his statement had been “distorted” and ruled out any apology.

Speaking to ANI, Sapkal clarified that he had merely said there was “no problem” in placing portraits of the two historical figures together, and insisted that his comments were being misrepresented. Responding to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s criticism, Sapkal described the attacks as “hollow and false,” adding that he felt “ashamed” that the chief minister was “spreading lies.”

#WATCH | Buldhana, Maharashtra: On his remarks over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal says, "... I stated that there is no problem with having photos together. Thus, my statement is being distorted. This is an answer… pic.twitter.com/PxV7GWWnnf — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

When asked whether he had received threats over the controversy, Sapkal claimed that such reactions were expected. He alleged that the BJP wanted to “turn Maharashtra into Taliban” and asserted that he would not retract his statement. “This is what I am saying, and I stand by it. There is no question of going back on it,” he said.

The controversy began after Sapkal reportedly said that Tipu Sultan should be viewed on par with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a remark that drew sharp reactions across the political spectrum. The issue gained momentum after a portrait of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler was displayed at the office of Malegaon Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned Sapkal’s comments on Saturday, 14th February, stating that any comparison between the two figures was unacceptable. He said Shivaji Maharaj established Swarajya and liberated people from Mughal rule, whereas, according to him, Tipu Sultan was responsible for the killing of thousands of Hindus. “He should be ashamed. We will not tolerate this comparison at all,” the chief minister said.

Earlier, Sapkal had described Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of bravery and the vision of Swarajya, while claiming that Tipu Sultan also fought with courage against the British. He had said that as a sign of bravery, Tipu Sultan should be seen as equal to Shivaji Maharaj, remarks that triggered the ongoing political storm.

