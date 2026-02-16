Lawlessness In Nalasopara: Youth Brutally Attacked With Steel Rods Near Nisha Bar |

Nalasopara: A brutal assault near Nisha Bar in the Tulinj Police Station jurisdiction has once again brought the deteriorating law and order situation in Nalasopara to the forefront.

The latest flashpoint occurred in Vardhaman Nagar, where a young man was targeted in a life-threatening attack around 2:30 AM. According to reports and circulating video footage, the victim was assaulted with steel rods. The violence is allegedly linked to the rampant illegal liquor trade operating in the vicinity of Nisha Bar.

The recurring nature of such incidents has led citizens to question the efficiency of the Tulinj Police. Local residents are frustrated, claiming that the police administration seems "asleep" while crime rates soar during late-night hours.

Liquor is reportedly being sold well past legal operating hours. The absence of a strong police presence has emboldened criminals. The atmosphere of fear is growing among common citizens due to frequent brawls and physical violence.

Also Watch:

"If illegal sales beyond the time limit were strictly stopped, this incident would never have happened," stated a local resident, echoing the community's demand for accountability.

Urgent Questions for the Administration

While a formal complaint has been registered, the public remains skeptical.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/