Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Another Suspect From Agra; Total Now 12

File Pics

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested another accused in connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vishnu Kushwaha, who was apprehended from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He is expected to be produced before the court shortly.

With this latest arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the firing case has risen to 12. Further investigation is underway.

