 Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Another Suspect From Agra; Total Now 12
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Another Suspect From Agra; Total Now 12

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Vishnu Kushwaha from Agra in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. With this arrest, the total accused in the case rises to 12. Kushwaha is expected to be produced in court soon, and further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested another accused in connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vishnu Kushwaha, who was apprehended from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He is expected to be produced before the court shortly.

With this latest arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the firing case has risen to 12. Further investigation is underway.

