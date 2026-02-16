Malegaon Tipu Sultan Portrait Row: SP MLA Abu Azmi Defends Display, As BJP & Others Protest

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief and MLA Abu Azmi | X @ians_india

A major controversy has broken out in Malegaon, Maharashtra, after a portrait of Tipu Sultan was displayed in the Deputy Mayor's office of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. The issue quickly escalated after a photograph of the portrait went viral on social media, triggering protests and sharp political reactions.

Activists from the Shiv Sena Uddhav faction and other organisations objected to the display, stating that placing the portrait of a controversial historical figure inside a government office was inappropriate and could disturb social harmony. The matter soon gained momentum, drawing reactions from multiple political parties.

Abu Azmi Defends The Move

Samajwadi Party state president and MLA Abu Azmi defended the display, referring to constitutional provisions and historical documentation. Speaking to ANI, he said the country functions under a constitution and that the Constitution book contains pictures of Rani Lakshmibai and Tipu Sultan along with documented details.

He further stated that some people had celebrated Tipu Sultan birth anniversary, which was initially blocked by the government, but in 2024 the Bombay High Court allowed the celebration. Azmi also remarked that during Tipu Sultan era, the economy was strong and that he had donated to temples.

Opposition Voices Strong Objection

The Bharatiya Janata Party and several other leaders, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, openly opposed the display of the portrait. Critics argued that such actions within civic offices could create unnecessary tension.

As protests intensified and the atmosphere grew charged, the local administration stepped in. In view of the mounting objections and concerns over law and order, the portrait was removed from the Deputy Mayor office.

The episode has once again brought historical debates into the centre of Maharashtra politics, with parties sharply divided over the interpretation and public representation of historical figures.