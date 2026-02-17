 Palghar: 15-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Murders Elderly Aunt In Vasai With Friend's Help After Being Scolded
Palghar: 15-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Murders Elderly Aunt In Vasai With Friend's Help After Being Scolded

In Vasai, a 15-year-old boy and a minor friend allegedly murdered his 65-year-old aunt, Durga Bansode, after she scolded him. The teens tried to hide her body but failed and fled. Police arrested both minors. The nephew, a school dropout, had previously committed theft at her house three months earlier.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: 15-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Murders Elderly Aunt In Vasai With Friend's Help After Being Scolded | Crime (Representative Image)

Vasai: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy, along with a minor friend, allegedly murdered his 65-year-old aunt in Vasai after she scolded him. The Manikpur police have apprehended both minors in connection with the crime.

The deceased, identified as Durga Bansode, resided alone in the Bhimai Bungalow in Barhampur village, Vasai (West). While her married daughter lives in Boisar and her son resides in Waliv, Bansode managed the household on her own. Her body was discovered inside the bungalow on Monday morning.

During the investigation, Manikpur police discovered that Bansode's 15-year-old nephew frequently visited her. Upon being questioned, the teenager confessed to the murder.

On Sunday, the nephew visited his aunt as usual. An argument broke out over a trivial matter, and Bansode scolded him.

article-image

Enraged by the scolding, the boy called a friend over. While his aunt was caught off guard, the nephew struck her on the back of the head with a bamboo stick, killing her instantly.

The two minors reportedly tried to hide the body inside a bed storage compartment but failed. They subsequently fled the scene.

The police revealed that the nephew is a school dropout. This was not his first run in with his aunt; three months prior, he had allegedly committed a theft at her residence. Following that incident, Durga Bansode had moved all her jewelry to a bank locker for safety.

