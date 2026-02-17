‘Foreign Guests Welcomed By Govt, Not Political Parties’: Sanjay Raut Slams BJP, Shinde Workers Over Macron Posters Across City - WATCH

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on February 17 criticised the BJP and Shinde Sena workers over posters with French President Emmanuel Macron across Mumbai city. Raut said foreign dignitaries are welcomed by the government, not political parties, and called for protocol and courtesy to be maintained during the high-profile visit.

The Sena UBT leader also questioned, "Shinde’s group has put up posters, hoardings, and banners welcoming Macron everywhere, making it seem as if he is India’s President. Why politicise everything?"

Earlier, Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the state government over the banners and hoardings put up across the city. Thackeray described the banners and posters as “shabby” and questioned whether they were necessary. The preparations have come as PM Modi will be in Mumbai and meet French President Emmanuel Macron. During their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Taking to X, Thackeray wrote, "Which sensible, forward-looking government indulges in plastering any modern-day global city with shabby hoardings to welcome leaders of other countries?"

Slamming the CM, Thackeray added, "Even the coastal road hasn’t been spared by this really silly behaviour of the regime- I thought the CM, who has travelled globally, would have atleast instructed better."

Another Sena UBT leader, Akhil Chitre, slammed the state government, saying that law and court orders on banners apply only to ordinary citizens, calling them a “decorative law” for ministers. Tagging CMO Maharashtra and BMC, he demanded action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, against ministers accused of putting up illegal banners across Mumbai.

"If the law is to be equal for all, action must be visible—action must be taken against the ministers putting up banners all over Mumbai," Chitre said.

Not just banners and hoardings, ahead of Macron's arrival in the city, the city administration also undertook rapid overnight road repairs, repainting and beautification work along key routes.

